4 More Students Of Bethel Baptist High School Regain Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Another four abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

“Yes, another four students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, July 25, and have been reunited with their parents,” Hayab said.

He said that in spite of the latest development, 83 students are still in captivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that bandits in the early hour of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

The Police Command in Kaduna, through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, has confirmed the development.























