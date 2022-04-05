Grammy Awards : Naomi Campbell Berates Recording Company for Wizkid’s Wrong Categorization

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular British model, Naomi Campbell, has reacted to the loss of Nigerian singer, Wizkid in the just concluded Grammy award ceremony.

African Examiner had reported that Beninise singer, Angelique Kidjo, had clinched the award in the place of Wizkid.

This development has continued to spark social media reactions as some netizens where of the view that Angelique Kidjo shouldn’t have won but Whizkid.

Joining the fray, Naomi Campbell, who is a friend of the Nigerian singer, took to her social media handle as she berated the Recording Academy for ditching the singer in the award.

She said: “To my brother @wizkidayo ,#MadeinLagos was beyond a phenomenal album !! WINNER WITHOUT DOUBT !! You are the KING of the people , that has bought

AFROBEATS mainstream , that means more than any academy of any sort .

“@recordingacademy Once again you choose to be tone deaf to what is going in the universe.

“Changing World to Global is not Enough.. get up to speed on the state of all popular music and include Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and all the subcategories that this genre so deserves – just as another respected and recognized musical genre. #MadeinLagos Album and song Essence ,Was

clearly in the wrong category how can you ignore the song Essence , The song by Wizkid , and Tems that was covered and remixed by Justin Bieber , you seem to isolate under global , when it should have been the song of the year category.

“This is a misrepresentation and a neglectful categorization of Music ONCE AGAIN . Give Afrobeats the representation it deserves . You are .Ignoring 1.3 billion people It will only make us Rise !! Afrobeats in our hearts Africabeats to the world.”