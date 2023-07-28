African American Cosmetologist Develops Organic Hair Growth Formular

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An accomplished African American cosmetologist. Mariah Lovemore has made history as the first Black woman to formulate an all-natural, organic hair growth for men and women with natural hairstyles.

Lovemore, who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, was just 27 years old when she began researching how to develop a hair growth formula.

It took her 7 years to get it right, but she has finally broken the code. And now, at 34 years old, she is one of the country’s first and only Black women to have developed an all-natural, organic hair growth formula that really works.

Her signature product is called Naija Growth Elixir, and it helps make natural hair more manageable, softer, and shinier which retains length and stimulates growth in areas treating alopecia, postpartum, and dandruff.

Her innovative formula accomplishes all of this without leaving a person’s natural hair and scalp feeling greasy. Moreover, it has given people of African descent hope and courage to wear their hair with confidence while enjoying its invigorating and pleasant fragrance.

Lovemore says that she inherited her entrepreneurial spirit such as passion, creativity, confidence, motivation, optimism, resilience, and decisiveness. She added that “her motto from the source of healing” goes deeper than the surface.

Interestingly, her sense of community has driven her to address and help those suffering from suicide and depression during the pandemic through song and inspiration by way of Puerto Rico, Mexico, and beyond.

As an experienced cosmetologist, she pays close attention to her client’s needs and specifically targeted the necessary ingredients to resolve and beautify her customers.

Naija Growth Elixir, which is her newest breakthrough product, is a high-quality oil blend that is stored in a special ombre glass bottle with essential oils.

While commenting on her product, Lovemore said: “I researched this project for seven years and was able to give some of my customers prototypes of my hair oil. Their positive feedback and reactions inspired and motivated me that I had successfully developed a winning product”, she said.

After realizing that she was now ready to go to market, she came up with the company name “Naija By Lovemore” and decided to name her first product “Naija Growth Elixir”.

For more details and/or to purchase her products, visit NaijaBeautyProducts.com (Wholesale distribution is available)

Also, be sure to follow the brand on Instagram @Naijabylovemore





