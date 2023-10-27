Again, Chimamanda Writes Letter To Biden, Insists Obi Won 2023 Presidential Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, says that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, emerged victorious in the 2023 Nigerian election.

Adichie disclosed this in the inaugural lecture of the African World Lecture Series at Princeton University in the United States on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Speaking to the audience, reading a letter addressed to US President, Joe Biden, Adichie stated that Obi was the rightful winner of the Nigerian presidential election, speaking about his genuine humility which she says is a rare quality among politicians.

Adiche also talked about her deep respect for Obi as she described him as a beacon of hope not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent.

She disclosed that some of her literary works were inspired by the frustration and anger orchestrated by the political landscape in the country, especially the elections. She also slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as she expressed her dissatisfaction with the electoral process in her letter.





