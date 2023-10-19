Akpabio Not Behind My Ordeal, Sex Toy Senator, Elisha Abbo Apologises

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, has apologised concerning his allegation that Senate President Godswill Akpabio planned his removal by the Court of Appeal.

Abbo tendered his apology when he appeared in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

He said, “I have to say with all sense of humility and responsibility that the press release we issued yesterday was premature and based on the available information at our disposal.

“As of today, we have discovered a lot of things, and yesterday night, I had a discussion with the Senate President, and I am convinced that he is not involved.

He quoted Akpabio as saying to him, “I swear by my mother’s grave that I’m not involved; I don’t even know that you’re in court.”



Abbo further concluded: “For a number three citizen to come up to tell me that he has sworn on his mother’s grave, a woman that he loves so much, a woman who brought him up after he lost his father at the age of six, I don’t see a reason why he would lie.”





