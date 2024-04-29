Ex-Von DG Mocks PDP, Says ‘Wabara & Co Dug Party’s Grave’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Director General (DG) of Voice of Nigeria VON, and Chieftain of the All progressive Congress APC, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has lambasted former Senate president, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara’s for vowing that any attempt by the ruling party, to turn the country into a one-party state, would be vigorously resisted.

He, however, accused Wabara and co of digging PDP’s grave.

Responding to the Ex Senate president’s comment, via a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, Mr. Okechukwu a foundation member of APC, stated unequivocally that “the blame game dished out to APC by Distinguished Senator Adolphus Wabara and Co who dug the grave of the PDP is misplaced in all materials particular.

He maintained that “as long as the nemesis of Wabara and Co’s deliberate crass breach of presidential rotation convention between north and south, albeit PDP’s Constitution; namely Obi’s Labour Party, Kwankwaso’s NNPP and Wike’s Masquerade are alive and breathing, with open arms admitting defector-exits from PDP, there is no valid fear of one party state in Nigeria.

According to the ex VON boss, “Wabara’s statement is coming as a former Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Chuka Odom, and myriads of others resigned their membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okechukwu maintained that blame game from BOT Chairman is no solution provider, therefore PDP should earnestly introspect on how best to pick the pieces of the party that is dangerously sinking.

He noted that instead of careful introspection of its bleeding ailments and how to fix Obi and Kwankwaso’s exit and its troubled Wike’s Masquerade, plus imbibing the best tenets of internal democracy devoid of breach of the zoning convention, extant laws, planlessness and squandermania; the PDP most times arrogantly hauled unnecessary blame game on the APC.

“My understanding from our elder statesman’s vituperation is that PDP may not even recover in August after the ward, LGA, and State congresses and national convention; when they failed abinitio to embark on careful introspection to examine the root causes of Obi and Kwankwaso’s exit, especially Wike’s Masquerade which led a party that boasted of 60 years uninterrupted reign to woeful failure in 2023 presidential election.

“Truly PDP needs soul searching to make amends, rather than sweeping its troubled faction under the carpet.” Okechukwu quipped.

Okechukwu said ‘it could be recalled that the PDP after its much publicised NWC, National Caucus, BOT, Governors Forum and National Executive Council meetings at Abuja on Wednesday, 18 April, 2024, issued a blank communiqué and had been lambasting the APC.