Alleged Defamation: Aisha Buhari Set To Testify Against Adamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, is billed to testify against Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, for allegedly defaming her.

Mr Adamu was alleged to have published a defamatory statement on his Twitter handle against Mrs Buhari.

The tweet was posted on 8 June but Mr Adamu was trailed by a team of detectives and arrested on November 18 at Dutse, Jigawa State and brought to Abuja.

The police says the alleged offence bordering on defamation and cyber stalking, contravened Section 391 of the Penal Code.

In a list of witnesses attached to the proof of evidence filed by the police on Wednesday night, Aisha Buhari, the nominal complainant, is one of the five witnesses assembled by the prosecution to establish the case against Mr Adamu.