Alleged Domestic Violence: Davido Sacks Lil Frosh Over Misconduct

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has terminated his contract with Lil Frosh over alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend.

The Fem singer noted in the press statement that his organisation does not condone domestic violence and the contract termination takes effect immediately.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Davido said: “In light of recent allegation made against Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivia matter and we will never support or condone such behavior. There is no excuse for the actions of Lil Frosh and we understand that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the insensitivity shown.

“Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract that exists between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby immediately severe all affiliations with Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh. Once again, we do not condone domestic violence and stand with all victims of domestic violence,” the statement read.

AFRICAN EXAMINER has reported that Lil Frosh was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille.

Following the development, Gift’s brother and Manager, Michael, claimed apart from the latest, Lil Frosh has been assaulting his sister for a while now.

As the situations unfold, the accused is yet to make any official reaction on the allegation leveled against him.

