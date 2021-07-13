Three Dead As Military Men, Touts Clash In Lagos Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three persons have been feared dead and many other injured after Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operatives and area boys clashed at Ladipo Market in Lagos.

The three persons were said to have been hit by stray bullets around midday.

Although the cause of the clash was yet to be ascertained, a source stated that the operatives had a disagreement with some of the touts who charge a fee for parking.

It was gathered as the scuffle got heated, the operatives fired sporadic gunshots to scare the touts but the bullets hit three people who were not connected to the fight.

In no time, the issue degenerated leading to the setting ablaze of the Toyota Hilux vehicle the operatives rode in.

Traders at the popular Paramo section of the market were said to have scampered to safety, which caused a stampede.

At the time of this report, more troops have been deployed to the market to restore normalcy.























