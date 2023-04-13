Alleged N480m Fraud: Police Declare Chinmark CEO Wanted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, says that the Chief Executive Officer of Chinmark Group, Ijiomah Marksman Chinedu, is a wanted man for alleged investment fraud.

Chinedu was tasked to appear before the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Interpol, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

A special police gazette bulletin disclosed that a warrant of arrest was issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

The African Examiner writes that Chinedu is accused of cyber fraud and obtaining money by false pretenses and money laundering to the amount of N480 million.

Chive GPS, a dispute resolution company, which provides debt recovery solutions and other services, had petitioned the police concerning Chinedu.

The firm disclosed that its client, “oblivious of the large-scale fraud ahead”, sent the money in question into multiple bank accounts controlled by Chinmark Group.

The transaction was supposed to yield interest but at the expected time, “the chief masterminds, Ijiomah Marksman and Purity Marksman” reportedly left Nigeria to the UAE or the South Pacific Island of Vanuatu.

Chive GPS stated that the suspect “may have coordinated this fraud alongside Amanda Chisom, Peter Awuzie, Happiness Awuzie, Linda Chinemelum Paul, Ada Ujaligwa, Timothy Benedict, and Harrison Gwamnishu”.

The petition also tasked the police to have the Chinmark boss placed on a global red notice to make sure security agencies monitor his movement.