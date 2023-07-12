Another Nollywood Actress, Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The wind of death blowing in the Nollywood industry in Nigeria since this year, continued on Tuesday as Veteran Actress Cynthia Okereke has passed away.

Announcing the sad news Wednesday via an Instagram post, popular Actor and filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, said the deceased passed on Tuesday evening.

Okechukwu, who Shared the late Okereke’s picture, disclosed that he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to America before her sudden demise.

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words” he wrote.

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with the Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times.

He added: “I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

“Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.” he concluded.





