APC Fixes Caucus, NEC Meetings For August 2, 3

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings for August 2 and 3, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by the party’s Acting National Secretary, Barrister. Festus Fuanter.

He said the notice of the meeting was issued pursuant to the APC constitution, adding that the venue for the National Caucus meeting is the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those expected to attend the meeting are the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North, South), National Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer, National Organising Secretary, and National Women Leader.

Others include the National Youth Leader, National Leader of Persons Living with Disabilities, past and present Presidents and Vice Presidents of Nigeria who are members of the party, current presidential and vice presidential candidates, present and past Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives, among others.

On the other hand, the party’s NEC meeting slated for August 3 is scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Earlier, the ruling party fixed July 18 and 19 for the conduct of the two meetings.

It, however, was forced to postpone the two meetings following the resignation of the former National Chairman and Secretary, and Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively on July 16.

The NEC is the highest policy-making organ of the party.





