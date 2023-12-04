Enugu LGA Poll:Chairmanship Aspirant Vow To Make Security, Agriculture Priorities If Elected

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Chairmanship Aspirant for the forthcoming February 24, 2024 Enugu State local government election for Ezeagu Council area , Ozor Eke Joel Chinedu has promised to make Agriculture and Security top most priority if given the mandate to serve.

He assured that his administration would ensure that agriculture thrived in the Council area by encouraging farmers “to grow exportable cash spinning products such as Ginger, Garlic and improved Cassava roots.”

According to him, “Ezeagu is an agrarian local government with vast fertile land. The local government under my watch will be vigorously trained and introduced to grow exportable cash spinning products such as Ginger, Garlic, improved Cassava roots,etc, he said adding that he would turn attention to all season or what is referred to as “Dry Season Farming

The Chairmanship hopeful, running under the platform of the ruling people’s Democratic party PDP in the state, said that he was prompted to vye for the position so that he would key into state Governor, Peter Mbah’s agenda of disruptive, innovative governance.

Speaking on Friday at a press briefing and official presentation of his manifesto, the Aspirant, expressed optimism that he will be victorious in the end.

According to him, if given the opportunity to become chairman he would emulate Mbah’s pragmatic approach to governance instead of clinging to the old order of business as usual where things hardly happen.

Ozor Chinedu equally said he would ensure that Ezeagu local government works where productivity would be the watchword

He promised to encourage the council staff to work by taking care of their welfare, even going as far as giving them lunch, including remunerating dedicated staff with cash awards.

He added that he would lift Ezeagu high in every area so that his people will not crave to move to the urban areas by building a radio station to be called, “Ezeagu Igbudu Radio Station.”

He equally promised to reduce the index level of poverty in the area by introducing what he called Youthpreneur and Womenpreneur, a programme meant at training women and youths on skills acquisition after which they are empowered with starter packs.

Answering questions from newsmen on why he joined the race , Chinedu said he meant to work for his people, stressing that he consulted stakeholders widely and that he is favoured by the power rotational arrangement in the council area.





