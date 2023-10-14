W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC Postpones Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Flag-Off

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 13th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed the flag-off of its Bayelsa Governorship Campaign earlier scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Yenagoa.
Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said that a new date would be communicated to the public in due course.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Abuja High Court recently disqualified Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate, from contesting the Nov. 11 governorship race.
Justice Donatus Okorowo, while delivering the judgement, held that Sylva had been sworn in twice and ruled Bayelsa for five years as governor.
He said that the 1999 constitution would be breached if Sylva was allowed to contest again.

Okorowo specifically held that Sylva was not qualified to run because if he won and was sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor.

Citing Marwa Vs Nyako, the Judge added that the Supreme Court had ruled that nobody could expand the Constitution or its scope.

The APC has, however, said that Sylva remains its governorship candidate for the election.

“We wish to state categorically that Sylva is, and remains our candidate for the Nov. 11 election.

“Our party and its candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the decision of the Federal High Court diligently and expeditiously,” the APC spokesman had said while reacting to the judgment.(NAN)

