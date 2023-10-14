APC Postpones Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Flag-Off

APC Postpones Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Flag-OffFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 13th, 2023
Okorowo specifically held that Sylva was not qualified to run because if he won and was sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor.
Citing Marwa Vs Nyako, the Judge added that the Supreme Court had ruled that nobody could expand the Constitution or its scope.
The APC has, however, said that Sylva remains its governorship candidate for the election.
“We wish to state categorically that Sylva is, and remains our candidate for the Nov. 11 election.
