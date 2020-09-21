APC Rejects Edo Election, Considers Next Line Of Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has rejected the September 19, 2020 governorship election and it enjoined party members to stay calm, while the leaders look into the results and decide on the next step.

This was announced in a statement by John Mayaki, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, on Sunday saying that the party lost due to strong arm tactics.

It said: “Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated,” said the terse statement, which the party described as only a preliminary reaction.

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage. “They rejected our results and jerked up theirs.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field.”

The statement urged members to remain calm as the party leaders were studying the result and would soon declare their decision.

