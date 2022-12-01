APC Shut Down Economy Over N65 Petrol Price Years Ago – Mr Macaroni

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian comedian and social activist, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, has berated the present All Progressives Congress-led federal government concerning its hypocrisy in handling the recurring fuel scarcity in the country.

Mr Macaroni stated that the present government led protests, shut down the economy, and even issued threats a few years ago asking that petrol be sold at N65 per litre.

He lamented that now the party is in power and fuel is not even available.

He made the statement on Thursday on his verified Twitter handle as he lamented the suffering of the people.

Mr Macaroni writes: “This current government led protests, shut down the economy and issued threats some years ago demanding that Fuel be sold at N65 per litre.

They are in power now, and The price of Fuel is over 300% of what it was before. Upon that, the Fuel is not even available.

Unbelievable!!!.

“These are those who call themselves Patriots today. Some of those who are in government now were advocates of Civil war and anarchy some years ago.

“They are in power now, and there is fuel scarcity everywhere; the people are suffering. If we talk, they call us Enemies of Nigeria.”