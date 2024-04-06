Apostle Suleman Slams Nigerians Celebrating Dollar’s Rise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, have berated Nigerians who only celebrate the depreciation of the naira against the dollar but don’t celebrate the appreciation of the naira.

The African Examiner recalls that the Naira took a tumble after the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June last year to harmonise the foreign exchange market to eliminate arbitrage from the system.

The Naira gradually depreciated and finally dropped to an all-time low as it exchanged for an all time low of over ₦1,900 against the United States dollar around January 2024.

However, the CBN has since introduced several measures that have aided the naira come up against the dollar.

Addressing his congregation, Apostle Suleman berated those who talk about the appreciation of the dollar but keep mute when the naira gains strength.

He said: “When the dollar was up, you are all shouting, the dollar is down now, did you hear anybody say anything? You love evil. People that love evil.

“You see, most people who are crying that they want change in Nigeria don’t want change. Dollar went up, you made noise, dollar came down, you’re quiet because you wanted somebody to be president.

“I voted somebody to be president, who I wanted wasn’t the person who became the president but election has ended. Are we still doing election? Can’t you rest? How come life has moved on you’re the only that can’t move.

“You’re complaining that leaders are not doing well, they have power so they bully, you have data, you bully because the person you wanted to win didn’t win, Nigeria should scatter. What kind of person are you?

“Dollar has come down now, I think it’s a thousand two I heard, or 1,300. It’s 1,200 now and everybody is quiet. Listen to me, you want things to be bad so that you can say we said so, what kind of country is that? Country where there are bullies. Nigeria will be great again. Nigeria will be great again.

“Wait, when it gets to 2027, continue your madness but for now somebody is there. Support who is there. Whether you’re happy or you are not happy, he’s there. Your frowning doesn’t remove him from the seat.”