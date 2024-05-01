Workers Day: Akpabio, Governors Appeal To Workers To Remain Steadfast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the world celebrates Workers Day, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and state governors have appealed to workers to remain steadfast, and make sacrifices that will move the nation forward in the face of the present economic challenges.

Akpabio has assured Nigerian workers that the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government, would work collaboratively to give them a living wage and better working conditions.

The Senate president gave the assurance in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, to congratulate the workers as they commemorate the 2024 May Day.

Akpabio, in the message, extolled the sterling qualities that stood out the Nigerian worker saying, “A Nigerian worker is noted for his patriotism, hard work, resilience, and dedication to duty.

He said, “I am happy to be associated with the Nigerian worker in the last more than 25 years and I can attest to the fact that everywhere you go, the Nigerian worker’s spirit resonates profoundly”

Speaking on this year’s theme for Workers Day, “Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate,” Akpabio promised that the National Assembly under his leadership was more than committed to ensuring the best working conditions for the Nigerian workers adding that, “No Nigerian worker will again be allowed to work under inhuman conditions. We will do everything to give you the best because you deserve the best”

The Senate president reiterated that the theme for this year’s celebration was apt, and in tune with the international best practices, assuring that Nigeria will never be left behind.

According to him, the 10th National Assembly was fully committed to providing the required legislative enablement, aimed at protecting the interest of the Nigerian worker, creating a befitting workplace environment, and a pay that takes them home.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly and indeed, my family, I wish to join the world in wishing the Nigerian worker a happy International Labour Day. We are celebrating patriotism, hard work, commitment and dedication. And I want to assure you that your sacrifices can never go in vain. The tough times will never last forever and in fact, they will soon be over”.

In a communique by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr Monday Uzor, made available to newsmen, Governor Nwifuru made a passionate appeal to the workers to remain steadfast in the face of the present economic challenges, as they mark the 2024 Workers’ Day.

According to Nwifuru, Ebonyi workers have remained exceptional because of their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to making the state a progressive one.

He noted that his administration has taken a number of steps to improve the welfare of workers and urged them to reciprocate.

“As a government, the implementation of the People’s Charter of Needs across tiers is predicated chiefly on our ideological understanding of reality in the governance context. We will remain focused on improving the economy of Ebonyi because of our realisation that civil service is the fulcrum upon which government runs.

“We remember the struggles of the past and the struggles of the present, and we are intentional in caring for our workers, a future where all workers are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. Ebonyi Workers have remained partners in progress, therefore, my administration will continue to reciprocate by sustaining and deepening the existing friendly working environment and industrial harmony in the state aimed at increasing the productivity of the workforce in particular and improving good governance,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru reassured the commitment of his administration, to prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements of workers.

He also commended the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their sincerity and support to his administration.

“Before the march, rallies, advocacies, and cries for a world where workers are valued, respected, and treated with the dignity they deserve, Ebonyi has already heard and solved that problem. So we are ahead,” he said.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his address to workers, hailed their outstanding contribution to the growth of the state’s Gross Domestic Products in the past seven and half years of his administration, noting that their commitment, and dedication in transforming the state deserves praise.

The governor said this in commemoration of Workers’ Days, a celebration of the working class promoted by the International Labour Movement, marked every May 1.

In a statement, the governor said, “This is my last year in office and I dare say that I have had the best of time working with workers in Edo State. The experience has been exhilarating. I am happy that working with you all, we grew the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by over 140 per cent. For me, that is rewarding.”

He noted, “It has indeed been an enriching journey working and I am glad that we are signing off on an exciting note as only two days ago, I announced that we have raised the Edo State minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000, an increase of over 75% per cent, which reflects how much we have come to value the work you do and which also speaks to our unwavering commitment to rewarding hard work as a government.”

Obaseki said his administration has improved the working conditions for the state’s workforce, noting, “From infrastructure upgrade to prioritizing technology and improving incentives for work, we have successfully built the first state government in Nigeria to go fully digital. The rate that which technology is redefining work processes in Edo today is unprecedented and our workers can testify to the fact that the e-gov platform we have implemented has radically changed governance.

“We have migrated our workers to the Contributory Pension Scheme at the State and Local Government levels such that they have a stable post-work life even as we have transformed the work environment to promote merit, technology-compliance, a healthy work-life balance and emerged as the best public service to work on the African continent.”

“We have just commissioned the Labour House, which would serve as the Secretariat of the Labour Movement in Nigeria and also as a symbol of the illustrious heritage of our people who have done great work in sustaining the Labour movement in Nigeria,” he added.