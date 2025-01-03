Awgu Youths Honour Chief Adolphus Ude, Others Over Community Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As a way expressing appreciation for promoting community development and youth empowerment in their locality, youths in Awgu Council area of Enugu state have conferred various awards of recognitions on her illustrious sons, among them, pioneer Deputy Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Comrade Adolphus Ude.

They said the outstanding achievements and contributions of the Association to the development of the area was made possible via the support and encouragement by the award recipients.

Operating under the umbrella of Awgu Town Youths Association (ATYA), the group, stated on Friday during a Title Award/ Recognition of the founding fathers of the association held at Awgu town, that the gesture was aimed at saying thank you to the recipients as well as encourage them to keep the flag flying in the development of the locality.

“The recognition was aimed at celebrating excellence, and honor individuals whose contributions to the community as well as the youth body have been outstanding.

President of (ATYA), Oba John Nwankwo, explained that the association over the years have been able to facilitate several initiatives to advance the socio-economic development of Awgu Town with the contribution of some illustrious sons and members

“It is in such spirit that the youth body organized the event to celebrate these projects and individuals, adding that the Award Committee chaired by Chief Emeka Udeji (Emmygreat), carefully nominated the recipients purely on merit.

The ATYA boss, called on youths of the area to engage themselves in meaningful ventures to improve their standard of living and that of their families.

He noted that the importance of the advice cannot be over emphasized, especially now that white collar jobs are not easy to come by in Nigeria.

The Association President, equally used the occasion to urge the youths to embrace skill acquisition that would be of immense benefit to them, their families and the local government generally.

Nwankwo, however, commended Comrade Ude who is the founding father of the group for his tireless efforts in ensuring the development of the locality and provision of different amenities in the area.

Responding to the award on behalf of other recipients who are co-founders of the Association, excited Comrade Ude, who was conferred with the title of Mayor Gburugburu (ATYA) thanked the body for the the recognition, stressing that it would spur him and other recipients to keep contributing their little quota to the upliftment of the area.

He specifically expressed appreciation to the president of the group, the organizing committee Chairman, and three traditional rulers that graced the event, assuring that the recipients would keep doing their best for the area.

Comrade Ude, posited that the celebration would remain a monumental event in the history of the apex youths body and Awgu Town in general.

Our Correspondent reports that the ceremony also afforded Association the opportunity of celebrating notable community projects by the illustrious sons and youths of the Town.

Through efforts of some of its illustrious sons, a befitting state of arts facilities and well equipped Cottage Clinic Center at M.C.H Awgu Town was completed.

The event was also used by ATYA to celebrate the completion of a modern block of ten (10) classrooms, donated by the Association to Urban Secondary School, Ogboli Awgu. As well as another block of ten (10) modern classrooms donated to Urban Girls Secondary School, Amaovia Awgu, amongst other human oriented projects.

Ude said : “it is important to note that ATYA, through her empowerment scheme, has empowered many members in the area of human empowerment, with thousands of Awgu youths benefiting in the scheme with adequate grant and training in several disciplines.

“The Association is also erecting a state of arts facilities and an ultra modern Civic Center, which is in the final stage of completion.

“It is in that vein that we the Award recipients of ATYA Award and Honours cordially invites Awgu indigen

“We feel privileged and honoured to stand out and also acknowledge the genuine achievements of the present and past leadership of the Association. The awards are ways to encourage community spirit and services to humanity.

“It recognises the organization’s developmental initiative, service, program and project that has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to meaningful community development in Awgu Egbeleli.

“We the recipients sincerely appreciate the ATYA.

This recognition is a tremendous honour and a significant milestone for the greater Awgu Youths.

According to him, “We are deeply humbled by the acknowledgement of our little contributions to the ATYA and to our community.

Ude added: “The award validates the hard work, dedication, and collaborative efforts we have put forth in ATYA and serves as a powerful motivator for us all to continue to strive for more excellence.

“We wholeheartedly appreciate the national body led by Chief John Chukwunonyelum Nwankwo (Oba J.C) and the entire members of Awgu Town Youths Association world wide for honouring us with these esteemed awards.

“The thoughtfulness of the present executives is really appreciated. The efforts of the Award Committee led by Chief Emeka Udeji (Emmygreat) towards a successful ceremony can not be overemphasized.

“We appreciate Chief Emeka Udeji’s contributions and management in galvanising the necessary supports.”