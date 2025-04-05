Minister Hails Dangote Cement Over Host Community Youth Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The implementation of the Community Development Agreement with host communities by the management of Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant, came under applause at the weekend as host communities as well as the Federal Ministry of Solid Mineral Development praised the management for diligent execution of the agreement for the benefit of the rural communities.

South-West Zonal Coordinator, Mines Environment Compliance for the Ministry, Mr. Mathew Ochimana expressed delight at the way and manner the Dangote Cement Ibese Plant has been socially responsible to its host communities thereby fostering atmosphere of peace all year round.

He spoke during the certificates award and starter packs presentation to the host community youths who completed the 2024 Youth Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programme organized by the Ibese plant of the foremost Cement Plant in Ogun state.

Mr Ochiama who was represented by tan officer of the Ministry pointed out that his ministry has never had cause to wade into any dispute between the management and host communities but had always been invited for one programme or the other that benefits the people and the communities.

While urging Dangote Cement to continue partner with the host communities with more empowerment programmes to develop the communities and equip the people, he also enjoined the host communities to reciprocate the good gesture by maintaining peace and supporting the company to do more.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman, Host Communities Joint Consultative Committee, Hon. Dayo Ogunyinka thanked Dangote Cement for always rising up to the occasion noting that the company has never shied away from its social responsibilities by constantly developing programmes that could lift the people and add value to them.

He recalled that the Ibese plant has been able to train host community youths in various skills, “I can remember we have gathered here before to graduate thos who were trained in the art of electrical electronics, those who specialized in shoe making, those who chose acupuncture, and today its painting and Plaster of Paris (PoP).

“Worthy of mentioning is the fact Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant don’t just train, they also provide the starter pack to start for the graduands to start working straightaway, we cant ask for less. I am however saddened that some of our youths run away from this lofty training by not presenting themselves.

“We are very lucky in our communities to have Dangote Cement here, they not only cater for the youths, they do for the wome, the elderly, the farmers and others, we are indeed lucky. We can only pray that God will continue to be with the organization.”

Addressing the youths earlier, Dangote Cement Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Roy Uttam, explained that the training initiative was a partnership between Dangote Cement Plc and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Abeokuta Area Office, and that it underscored the company’s commitment to socio-economic development in its host communities.

He reaffirmed the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing its focus on Health, Education, Infrastructure, and Empowerment. He noted that the Dangote Academy and various training programs have continued to create employment opportunities and enhance skill acquisition among Nigerian youths.

Recognizing the economic challenges facing the country, Uttam stressed the need for young people to embrace self-reliance through vocational skills. He commended the thirty (30) graduates from the 17 host communities who successfully completed training in Plaster of Paris (PoP), screeding, and painting, urging them to utilize their newfound skills to build sustainable careers. The trainees received start-up kits, including tools such as trowels, measuring tapes, and shovels, to aid them in establishing their businesses.

Said he; “Dangote Cement’s recognition of the youth as a critical stakeholder group is evident in our commitment to collaborating with them to unlock their potential and empower them to succeed.

“In addition to our annual skills acquisition program, we also offer annual scholarship awards for 120 brilliant and indigent students. We have established dedicated structure to ensure that we consistently listen to, and address the concerns of the youths, while also providing training on effective representation to enhance their capacity to lead and serve in various roles in the society.

“Our objective is to empower local communities, enabling them to become self-sustaining through the delivery of tangible and lasting value.

“Today, we proudly identify with another set of youths, thirty (30) in number, from our seventeen (17) host communities who will receive their certificates and start-up kits, including tools such as trowels, measuring tapes, shovels, and more after months of learning, perseverance and endurance.”

Also speaking at the event, ITF Area Manager, Abeokuta, Mrs. Abolanle Ajibade, also expressed special thanks to Dangote Cement Plc, stating, “It is with a sense of accomplishment that I stand before you to bring this impactful 2024 skills acquisition and empowerment training program to a close.

“This training program, PoP, screeding, and painting, was not merely an opportunity to gain knowledge but also an avenue to forge connections, share experiences, and challenge ourselves to go beyond our comfort zones. To our facilitators, your dedication and expertise have been invaluable. You have gone above and beyond to provide us with tools, insights, and guidance needed to thrive. To participants, congratulations on your commitment, resilience, and passion throughout this training.”

Chairman of Yewa North Local Government, Dr. Akinbode Olusola advised the youth participants to see the training as a life time opportunity to make a difference in life noting that thousands of youth in the society would not have access to the opportunity they are getting on a platter of gold.

He recalled how a vocation on photography marked a turning point in his life after gaining admission to higher institution as he would have have dropped for lack of resources if not for the photography which he used to finance his education.

The Group Head Social Performance DCP, Mr. Ademola Ojolowo, highlighted the importance of the tools given to the trainees, emphasizing their role in empowering the youths to start making an impact in their communities immediately. He encouraged them to implement their skills and begin their entrepreneurial journey without delay.

“This initiative reflects Dangote Cement’s ongoing commitment to investing in human capital development and fostering economic self-sufficiency among Nigerian youths. As the program continues to evolve, stakeholders remain optimistic about its lasting impact on the local economy and the empowerment of future generations.”

The Plant Director, assisted by other guests handed out certificates to each participants, marking their official transition into the workforce as skilled professionals.