Egypt Wants To Expand Cultural Ties With BRICS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Egypt’s Ministry of Culture has expressed the desire to strengthen cultural cooperation with the BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, among others.

Rania Abdel Latif, the Head of the cultural ministry’s Foreign Cultural Affairs Department, said this in an interview with the Middle East News Agency (MENA), a partner of TV BRICS.

Latif noted that since Egypt joined BRICS in 2024, culture has become one of the key areas of interaction.

She said that after the country joined the group, a national commission was formed, including representatives of various agencies.

According to her, Egypt was part of the recent meeting of the BRICS working group on culture chaired by Brazil, during which plans for 2025 were discussed.

She said at the meeting, Egypt shared its ideas on digitalisation of cultural content.

The spokesperson added that the country introduced the Green Cultural Economy initiative in 2022, aimed at communicating the impact of climate change on countries’ cultural heritage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Culture was held at the end of March with the main area of focus being the issue of restitution of cultural property.

The Egyptian delegation stressed that its home government was actively seeking the return of the country’s lost artefacts.

BRICS also has Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as member countries.