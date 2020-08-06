Beirut Explosion: Residents Accuse Govt Of Corruption; Seek France Support

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – People in Beirut have berated the government over alleged, corruption and negligence on the Tuesday devastating explosion which rocked the city and asked the French authority to come to their aid.

The residents who expressed anger while the French President Emmanuel Macron was on a sympathy visit accused the authorities of corruption, neglect and mismanagement.

No fewer than 137 people were killed, while about 5,000 were injured. Many are still missing.

While on a special visit, Marcon – the first world leader to visit since the tragedy, was mobbed as he walked through the city, Thursday, with residents imploring him to help and denouncing their leaders.

“Help us, you are our only hope,” one resident called out. “Please don’t give money to our corrupt government,” said another, before adding: “We can’t take this anymore.”

At a press conference, Mr. Macron said a new political order was needed in Lebanon.

“The anger I saw in Beirut today also showed signs of hope for the future,” he said.

He said France would help organise international aid to Lebanon.

Funding he disclosed was available, still, he insisted political reforms must take place before it could be sent.

He vowed that there would be no blank cheques for Lebanon’s leaders, but cautioned that he could not tell the Lebanese government what to do.

Funding he disclosed was available, still, he insisted political reforms must take place before it could be sent.

He vowed that there would be no blank cheques for Lebanon’s leaders, but cautioned that he could not tell the Lebanese government what to do.

France is the former colonial power in Lebanon.

France is the former colonial power in Lebanon.

In his early reaction, President Michel Aoun has claimed that the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

In the meantime, a two-week state of emergency has been announced.