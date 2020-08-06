[BREAKING] Edo Crisis: 17 Lawmakers Loyal to Oshiomhole Elect Factional Speaker

From Ignatius Okpara, Benin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly Thursday escalated as 17 lawmakers in the state have inaugurated and elected a parallel speaker.

African Examiner gathered that 14 members who had refused to be inaugurated are loyalists of the immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and staunch supporters of the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

They were joined by three lawmakers who had earlier been inaugurated.

The inauguration which was held at an undisclosed venue, saw a former Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Victor Edoror, emerging Speaker, after a motion for the impeachment of Frank Okiye, the incumbent Speaker loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki was not opposed.



Mr. Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia South West ) had moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s impeachment, and was seconded by Hon. Ohio Ezomo (APC Owan West).

The motion nominating Edoror was moved by Hon. Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and was seconded by Hon Eric Okaka (APC, Owan East).

Mr Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Hon. Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II) who acted as Speaker ex-tempore, elected as Deputy Speaker.

Before the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn last year took their oaths administered by a former Clerk of Edo Assembly, Tom Efezokhae.

Following the inaugural sitting, Edoror announced that plenary will resume on Friday, 7th August 2020.

When contacted for reaction, the Clerk of Edo Assembly, Mr. CYaya Omogbai said; “I don’t talk to press, meet my PRO please.”

It would be recall that Speaker of Edo Assembly, Frank Okiye, had recently raised the alarm over planned hijack of the Assembly complex.