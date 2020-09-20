BREAKING: Obaseki Wins Edo Governorship Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the current governor of Edo state winner of the states gubernatorial election.

After collating results of eighteen local governments in the state, INEC announced Obaseki winner of the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Obaseki scored 307, 955 votes to defeat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) who polled 223,619 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, made the announcement on Sunday after completion of collation of the results of the governorship election.

