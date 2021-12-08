Buhari Arrives Lagos Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He will be attending the public presentation of ‘My Participations,’ the autobiography of Bisi Akande, a former interim national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Tunde Rahman, media aide of APC chieftain Bola Tinubu, the event will happen at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Buhari will be the special guest of honor at the event; with Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Chief Host. Also, Tinubu will be the guest of honor.