Buhari’s Ministerial List Better Than Tinubu’s – Dele Momodu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has frowned at the ministerial team of President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu expressed his thoughts when he was featured on the latest edition of a podcast, Mic On as he stated that Tinubu’s ministerial list was worst than his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s team.

According to him, some of Tinubu’s ministers are unknown unlike what was obtainable in the past.

Momodu said: “Every leader has what it takes to be a good resident if he has good advisers and listens to them. It’s just like a journalist without corrections, he will always carry fake news.

“For any leader to succeed, he must look at his team and what I’m seeing now is worst than Buhari’s team.

“What I expected was a star-studded cabinet, I like to recall myself with sweet memories of Ibrahim Babangida’s cabinet in those days.

“We remember them till today, most of the people appointed now, I don’t know them. Under Babangida, I remember Akinyele, Bolaji Akinyemi, Bolasodun Ajibola, Tai Solarin, Wole Soyinka.

“You can’t say that today, somebody is on her way to screen you remove her, that’s disgraceful, it means you didn’t do your due diligence before appointing people.

“In the days of Okonjo-Iweala, Ezekwesili, Nubu Ribadu, original El-Rufai when he was a minister under PDP was original El-Rufai.”





