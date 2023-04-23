Charly Boy Frowns At Scarcity of New Naira Notes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has lamented that the newly redesigned N1000, N500, and N200 notes have gone out of circulation.

The African Examiner recalls that the Supreme Court in March ruled that the old version of the Naira notes shall continue to be legal tender with the new Naira notes until December 31, 2023.

Emmanuel Agim, a member of the seven-man panel of the court, who read the lead judgment, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for the redesign of the new notes and withdrawal of the old notes without due consultation is null and void.

However, Charly Boy in a post uploaded on his Twitter page, stated that he observed that only the old notes are being circulated since the apex court’s ruling.

He writes: “I nor dey see new naira notes again oo. “He captioned it, “Why why why? Can somebori tell me why?”