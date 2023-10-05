CJN Swears In 23 New Federal High Court Judges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday, inaugurated 23 new judges of the Federal High Court.

The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Justice Ariwoola charged judges in the country to always apply constitutional provisions in deciding each case assigned to them.

He added that despite attacks on the judiciary, public opinion, no matter how serious, cannot override or supercede the constitution of the country.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



