CJN Swears In 23 New Federal High Court Judges

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday, inaugurated 23 new judges of the Federal High Court.

The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Justice Ariwoola charged judges in the country to always apply constitutional provisions in deciding each case assigned to them.

He added that despite attacks on the judiciary, public opinion, no matter how serious, cannot override or supercede the constitution of the country.

