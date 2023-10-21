Confusion Over Saraki’s Settlement Of Mr Ibu’s Medical Expenses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that help has finally come for bedridden Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, as the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation announced that it has cleared his medical expenses has caused confusion among some netizens on social media.

The African Examiner recalls that Mr Ibu in a video on his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, October begged for financial support from Nigerians to offset accumulated medical bills.

According to the actor, he’d been hospitalised for weeks and his ailment had defied all treatments done by the doctors and he was in danger of having his leg amputated.

Meanwhile, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, a non-governmental organisation owned by a former Senate President of the same name, announced in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, October 20, 2023, that it has fully covered the actor’s medical expenses.

“The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has fully covered the medical expenses of the renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers,” the statement read.

However, social media influencer, Martin Osei, better known as Verydarkblack Man, took to his Twitter account on Saturday to upload a video of himself in the hospital saying that the Bukola Saraki Foundation payment only covered the cost or expenses of Mr. Ibu’s previous hospital bills and not all the treatment of the actor. He thus enjoined Nigerians and lovers of the actor to make contributions to save the life of the actor.

The African Examiner presents the views of some netizens on Twitter concerning this development.

@I_Am_Ilemona writes: “I’ve called to check. Dunno what hospital Mr Ibu is at at the moment. But the Abubakar Bukola Saraki foundation reached out while he was at Living Hearts Hospital, confirmed what the outstanding bill was & paid that. New bills must have been accrued since then.”

@Obinga writes: “No where did Dr. Bukola Saraki claim to have cleared Mr. Ibu’s medical bills. His foundation @absfoundationng supported in the clearing of his bills. “

@ajayiyout writes: “Who posted the rumor about the bill been cleared.”



@bashir_ashura writes: “The @absfoundationng paid the Outstanding Bill of the hospital which allows Mr Ibu to move to another hospital for further treatment.. people can still Donate for him.”





