Cremate My Body When I Die – Femi Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeat maestro Femi Kuti has declared that he wants to be cremated when he dies.

Kuti said he doesn’t want to be buried with a loud ceremony but prefers cremation and a close-knit burial ceremony.

The son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti disclosed this at the New Africa Shrine during his performance last Sunday.

The 59-year-old singer said, “When I die, please cremate me, burn my body. It is the most hygienic way. Have you all thought about Ikoyi cemetery, this Lagos has been in existence for let’s just say 60 years and people die, if they don’t die today, they will die tomorrow and that burial ground has never been full and if you check it, it is not like it’s 1 million acres since I was little when we used to bury people there.”

Kuti, alongside his son Made Kuti, were among the Nigerians nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in one of the 86 categories.