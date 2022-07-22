Don’t Sit At Home On Friday, IPOB Tells Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have stated that there is no sit-at-home order tomorrow (Friday).

IPOB stated that the reported order issued by Nnamdi Kanu’s alleged disciple, Simon Ekpa should not be adhered to.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of the group, accused Ekpa of trying to damage IPOB.

A statement by Powerful stated that Ekpa was not a member of IPOB and he should be disregarded by those sympathetic to the Biafran cause.

Powerful said: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements credited to certain “Refugees interpreter” based in Finland whose name is Simon Ekpa through whom Nigeria Government and enemies of Biafra had successfully launched so many tragedies and attacks against our land and people.

“We do hereby strongly reiterate once again that Simon Ekpa is not IPOB member, not IPOB or Biafra spokesman, not a family member of IPOB in any family unit in Finland, and has never remitted a dime from his monthly fundraising to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Every activity of the Finland-based blogger and scammer, Simon Ekpa is to scam and deprive ignorant Biafrans who genuinely wanted to support the only genuine ESN under IPOB-DOS command of funds and logistics so that Igbo land would be invaded by Fulani invaders.

We, therefore, advise Simon Ekpa and his miserable sponsors not to continue hiding under the name IPOB, ESN and commit all manner of crimes.

“IPOB did not order sit-at-home on Friday which is tomorrow 22nd July 2022, this would be reechoed tonight by IPOB leadership the Governing body. The Directorate Of State the DOS of The Indigenous People Of Biafra will speak to Night, please tune in to Radio Biafra tonight 21/07/2022 at 7:30 BT (Biafra Time).”