DSS Operatives Arrest #Revolutionnow Protesters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The operatives of Department of State Services (DSS), have arrested co-Convener of #RevolutionNow, Olawale Bakare and six other protesters, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, south west Nigeria.

The protesters who put on the trademark – orange-coloured caps were led Wednesday by Bakare.

The protesters carried placards and converged at the Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) located around Olaiya area in the capital city. They subsequently informed the journalists that they wanted to address them.

When about to be invited inside the NUJ premises, some policemen approached and were seen discussing with the protesters.

However, while this lasted, men of the DSS stormed the place and arrested seven among the protesters.