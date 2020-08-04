W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Edo 2020: If They Want Violence, We Will Give Them – Oshiomhole

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, August 4th, 2020

By Nwa Diopka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says the APC will respond accordingly if the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, decides to turn the upcoming election in Edo State into violence.

The former labour leader disclosed this while speaking with Arise Television adding that the APC would not stay idle and watch the governor of the state; Godwin Obaseki and the PDP violently steal the peoples’ mandate.

He said: “We will meet violence with violence.”

The former governor stated that he turned down his successor because the governor has derailed from the path and has not met the expectations of Edo people.

