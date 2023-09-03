Edo Govt Relocates Shaibu’s Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There is a new twist to the feud between the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Mr. Philip Shuaibu, as the Edo State Government has relocated his office to No.7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The Edo State Commissioner of Information, Mr Chris Nehikhare, who confirmed the development to Channels Television, says that the deputy governor’s new office is still within areas designated as Government House as the building is owned by the state government.

The new deputy governor’s office was previously used by the state public procurement office commissioned by a former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

A source close to the deputy governor had earlier told Channels Television that the deputy governor’s office had not been notified of the relocation by the state government.

This development came after Mr. Shaibu staged a walkout at an event organised by the government after his aides were forced out of the hall.





