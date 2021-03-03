W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Edo Receives Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Edo  Government  has received doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

According to him, the doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are in the custody of the state government, with the government finalising arrangements for its deployment across the state.

“The state is preparing a localised distribution mechanism for the rollout of the vaccines in line with the national plan.

“The Edo state government is in custody of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government for distribution in the state.

“We are preparing a local distribution network for rolling out the vaccines in line with the national plan, he said.

