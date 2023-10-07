W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EFCC Arrests 32 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Anambra, Enugu

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, October 7th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters in a simultaneous operations in Awka, the Anambra State capital  and Enugu city, Enugu State.

  The suspects are, Stanley Okechukwu, Chukwudi Michael, Nnaife Onyedika, Nnamdi Christian, Pascal Akachukwu, Ekeme Christian Luke, Denis Chidozie and Ebuka Mmaduka,

Others includes,  Ekene Excellent, Emmanuel Okochi Osita, Akunne Prince Ikenna, Igwe Nnaemeka Shedrack, Nonso Henry Ozo Ekwe, Ebuka Obike Boniface, Goodluck Ameachi Ifeanyi, Hillary Chiemele Chukwudizie, Chinedu Onwuegbusi Ignitus, Onuoha Ifeanyi Anthony.

Dele Oyewale, Acting Spokesman of the Commission, discolosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner on Thursday in Enugu.

The rest are “Bassey Nnolue Jason, Chinedu Nnolue Kingsley, Okpe Matthew, Emmanuel Abonyi, Igwenagu Kenechukwu Collins, Joachim Okpe, Kelechi Ibenyenwa, David Chiemerie,  Kingsley Ngwu, Ndubuisi Anthony, Collins Chidubem, Innocent Chisom, Kalu Nnachi and Chukwuemeka Henry.

“They were arrested based on some credible intelligence on their suspected internet-related criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them are phones, laptops and two cars: Lexus ES 350 and Lexus RX 330.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

