EFCC Arrests 32 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Anambra, Enugu

EFCC Arrests 32 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Anambra, EnuguLatest News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, October 7th, 2023
The suspects are, Stanley Okechukwu, Chukwudi Michael, Nnaife Onyedika, Nnamdi Christian, Pascal Akachukwu, Ekeme Christian Luke, Denis Chidozie and Ebuka Mmaduka,
Others includes, Ekene Excellent, Emmanuel Okochi Osita, Akunne Prince Ikenna, Igwe Nnaemeka Shedrack, Nonso Henry Ozo Ekwe, Ebuka Obike Boniface, Goodluck Ameachi Ifeanyi, Hillary Chiemele Chukwudizie, Chinedu Onwuegbusi Ignitus, Onuoha Ifeanyi Anthony.
Dele Oyewale, Acting Spokesman of the Commission, discolosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner on Thursday in Enugu.
The rest are “Bassey Nnolue Jason, Chinedu Nnolue Kingsley, Okpe Matthew, Emmanuel Abonyi, Igwenagu Kenechukwu Collins, Joachim Okpe, Kelechi Ibenyenwa, David Chiemerie, Kingsley Ngwu, Ndubuisi Anthony, Collins Chidubem, Innocent Chisom, Kalu Nnachi and Chukwuemeka Henry.
“They were arrested based on some credible intelligence on their suspected internet-related criminal activities.
“Items recovered from them are phones, laptops and two cars: Lexus ES 350 and Lexus RX 330.
“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=91275