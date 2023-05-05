W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EFCC Arrests 34 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, May 5th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have  arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State, South South Nigeria. 
The suspects include Ese Collins, Benjamin.A.Ifeanyi,  Akparoboke Oghenero, Uti Jerry , Otega John,  Joshua Broka, Jethro Saapila, Goodluck Ottwowatiohwo, Adilike Precious, Uvbierimi Raphael, Oyadan Clinton and Isusu Chukwuemeka, Esajini Fidelis, Monday.Justice, Godwin Micheal, Osagie Igbe Uwa,  Fidelis Goodluck, Emmanuel Jeremiah, Omokoro Omonefe, Emakpor Efetobore, Atunu Ewomaghea, Kingsley Onwudegiru and Esegbue Stephen.
According to the Commission’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren in a statement made available to African Examiner Friday,  others  are Ewomazino.Odidi, Ishaka Samson, Chukwuyem Marven, Jephthah Eromosele, Ese Ozumu, Adelike Ifakachukwu and Osadolor Louis, Oghenemharho Prosper, Onoyeyan Daniel, Clement Ogiaide and Peter Ekepoburu

He said “They were arrested in a sting operation based on actionable intelligence.

Items recovered include a GLE 350; Lexus RX350; Toyota Venza; Lexus ES330 and mobile phones.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charge to court as soon as the investigation is concluded



