Black Panther: Marvel Releases New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Marvel has released a new and more lengthy trailer for its forthcoming movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ alongside early tickets in view of the show being released in cinemas on the 11th of November.

Speculations on who would play the Black Panther role following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 following a battle with colon cancer had been brewing. Many claimed Winston Luke who plays M’baku would take up the mantle while others suggested Marvel would lean towards a female panther with Letitia Wright (Shuri) getting the nod.

However, the Marvel Studio President, Kevin Feige, in a recent interview with Empire magazine regarding the late actor’s character “T’chala”, said the movie was going to be a very different kind of Black Panther,

“One without T’Challa at its centre, though still very much about his legacy.”

“Marvel made the decision not to recast the role, and instead find a different approach for the sequel and the ongoing story of Wakanda – a move taken to honour Boseman,” the interview read.

The President said ‘It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,’ to recasting the character.

The new trailer also features apparent villain Namor and his underwater kingdom, as well as new superhero Ironheart