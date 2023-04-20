Eid-Al-Fitr: FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as public holidays for Muslims in the country to celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government.

He said Aregbesola wished the Muslim faithful a happy celebration and asked them to imbibe the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, and sacrifice, adding that the “deep spiritual consciousness” of the fasting period should not end but be maintained.

“The federal government has declared Friday 21st and Monday 24th April 2023, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration,” the statement read.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola assures that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to a peaceful transition of government following successful elections.

“He assures of the government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

“The minister commends all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country.

“He urges Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.

“He admonishes Nigerians also to report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application.”