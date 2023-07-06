Ekiti Bans Plans For 72-Hour Kissing Marathon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ekiti State government has banned a three-day kissing marathon that was intended to break the Guinness World Record.

The African Examiner writes that a group by the name Sugartee published an advertisement declaring that on July 7 they will begin the longest kissing marathon in history at a popular amusement park in the state capital.Reacting to this development, the state Ministry of Arts and Culture condemned the plan declaring it illegal.

The state government also cautioned all hotel owners in the state not to allow such activity on their property.

“Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backwards.



“In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“To the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State,” the statement read





