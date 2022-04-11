Kinsmen Jubilate At Wike, Amaechi’s declarations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kinsmen of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi from Ikwerre ethnic nationality have praised the politicians for declaring their ambitions to contest the presidential primaries of their parties.

Wike had declared his interest in the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while Amaechi at the weekend declared his presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ikwerre People’s Congress (IPC) Worldwide in a statement by its Chairman, Livingstone Wechie, praised them for taking shots at the number one seat in the country in the two major parties.

He said: “This is unprecedented because it proves that the Ikwerre nation has a lot to offer Nigeria as a key stakeholder ethnic nationality that has continued to contribute among the highest human, natural and economic resources to the development of Nigeria.

“IPC recalls that both aspirants have made their indelible marks in their political journey and are qualified for the office of the president.”

Wechie said Wike earned the admiration of his followers across the country through his achievements as the governor of Rivers State, local government chairman and minister of state for education.

He said Amaechi had been credited among others with the innovative revolution of the rail transport sector in addition to his achievements as the governor and speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly.

Wechie said: “These historic developments by our great sons have brought to the fore the strategic importance of the Ikwerre nation not only to Nigeria, but also Africa and the world at large. We call on our neighbours and friends across the Niger, the North, South, East and West to support our sons on this great journey to fulfil prophecy.”