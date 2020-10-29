EndSARS: Enugu Police Arrests 23 Suspects Over Violence, Destruction Of Properties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has paraded a total of 23 suspects arrested in connection to the violent protest that engulfed the state, as a result of the hijack of the #EndSARS demonstration by criminal elements who wreaked havoc on the state.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the state Command headquarters, in Enugu, the Commissioner of police in the state, (CP) Ahmed Abdurrahman, said the suspects were arrested in various locations in the state where they carried out the heinous crimes.

He disclosed that amongst the crimes committed by the suspects includes, burning down of Emene Police Station, two operational Hilux and other vehicles, including exhibits; burning of Amechi-Idodo Police Station.

Akwatta Police Post under Central Police Station; Maryland Police Post under Uwani Police Division and Phase 6 Police Post under Trans-Ekulu Police Division.

Other Public and Private Buildings/Offices either Burnt or Destroyed were, the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS Office Complex at Emene, which was set ablaze and office equipment carted away; National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Office Building at Emene, which was set ablaze.

“Njodo Development Centre, Emene, which was burnt; Enugu North Local Government Council Secretariat’s security house, which was burnt down while some of its office buildings were destroyed; University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus security house, which was vandalized; First, Access, UBA, Fidelity, Eco and other Banks’ ATMs as well as shops were destroyed and/or vandalized.

The Enugu police boss, added that; “one Inspector John Jesse attached to Emene Police Division, was gruesomely murdered, set ablaze and burnt beyond recognition by the miscreants in the premises of the Police Station and

Police Constable Ogboji Emmanuel attached to Department of Operations, was also gruesomely murdered and set ablaze on his way to work at “T-Junction”, Abakpa, Enugu.

He equally hinted that items recovered from thee arsonists are, (13) machetes/cutlasses, a bag containing thirty-six (36) different brands of mobile phones; an item bond with a padlock suspected to be a charms; A gun-like shape iron; and Cash sum of Twenty-Six Thousand, One Hundred Seventy-Five Naira (N26,175.00)

CP Abdulraman also reiterated the Command’s committed towards enforcing the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who has charged various States to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to book, stressing that he has directed all formations in the state to be put on red alert, even as he thanked members of the public for their cooperation during the trial moment.

He said: “I wish to inform you that in line with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu directive to reclaim the Public Space and restoring normalcy in the State, I have directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical and Operational Departments as well as all Operatives of the Command to comply with and enforce the directive to the letter.

“I also wish to sincerely appreciate the peaceful residents of the State who have supported us in this fight and urge all and sundry, especially Religious, Traditional, Markets and Union Leaders as well as the Youth to remain law-abiding and support the Command further as we vigorously work towards returning our beloved Enugu City and the State in general to her peaceful status.”

