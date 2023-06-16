Enugu Police Nab Suspect For Killing His Female Relative After Raping Her

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives, serving in Igbo-Eze North Council Area Division of the Enugu state police Command, with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group, have arrested a 21 year old male suspect, identified as Junior Augustine Akor, for alledgedly raping and strangling to death his 16 year old female relative.

He was nabbed at Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, for allegedly raping and on the 12/6/2023, but committed the unholy act on 08/06/2023, in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen Thursday in Enugu, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of 08/06/2023, after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

” Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process.

“The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

“Meanwhile, the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CID for short), from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while consoling the family and friends of the deceased victim, has described the act as atrocious and unthinkable.

“He, therefore, has directed that the case be meticulously handled, concluded within recorded time and charged to court for justice to be dispensed accordingly.





