Enugu Sports Commissioner, Ekweremadu, Inspects Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor Peter Mbah led Administration in Enugu State has promised to create a conducive Environment for all sports to thrive through the rehabilitation of dilapidated sporting facilities in the state.

Newly appointed Commissioner for youth and Sports in the state, Barrister Lloyd Ekweremadu (Jr) stated this Wednesday after inspecting facilities at the near abandoned Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Commissioner who assured speedy rehabilitation of the Stadium, said the government under Mbah’s watch is going to accord all sports the attention they deserve.

According to him, the state government wants to develop all sports, but wants to start with the rehabilitation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, so as to ensure that Rangers Inter. FC returns to Enugu and begins to execute their home matches at the Stadium.

The immediate past administration of ex- Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had paid whipping sum of over N185 million naira to an indigenous firm for rehabilitation of the stadium last two years, but could not complete the job, forcing Rangers to be playing it home matches in Awka, Anambra state.

The Commissioner embarked on the tour in company of the Chairman House Committee on youth and security in the Enugu state House of Assembly Mr Reymond Ngwu and other top officials of the state Ministry of youth and sports.

Ekweremadu, who vowed to ensure the progress of sports and youth development in the state, said that the administration of Gov Peter Mbah is not only interested in football but the general development of sports in the state.

He said: “the maiden inspection tour of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium was to determine the state of the stadium. We have seen the facility and state of repair in certain aspects of the stadium.

“Today we have assessed the whole place and seen that there is work to be done in the stadium so, we will go back with our team and deliberate on the actual work to be done.

“From the dressing rooms to the seats around the stadium, bathrooms, roofing, infact, we found out that there was some vandalisation in some aspects particularly the flood light and armored cables.

“The government of Gov. Mbah is committed to the rehabilitation of sports facilities in Enugu State and Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is our flag off facility to be rehabilitated,” he said .

According to him, a building bearing the name of great Zik of Africa does not need to be in a state of disrepair, so the governor wants this place to be properly repaired and be in use.

“Enugu Rangers International is not supposed to be playing their home matches outside this stadium considering what they represent.

“My governor has the repairing of this Stadium as priority so as to ensure that Rangers come back in a short time to play their home game matches in Enugu.

Also speaking, Chairman House Committee on Sports, Youths Development and Security, Mr. Ngwu, assured the Commissioner of his readiness to ensure speedy rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and sports development in the state.

He said: “We have taken a total tour of the stadium and you can see, myself and the commissioner have a cordial relationship and that is why both of us are here.

“If what we need to do is to pass a bill or move a motion to make the government start work in earnest, I must not hesitate to do that.

“We are all working to actualize the dream of the state government for the citizens,” the lawmaker declared.





