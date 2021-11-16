Ex- Enugu Commissioner For Works, Agballa Not A Registered Member Of APC, Says Nwoye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Chairman of All progress Congress APC in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has declared that a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballa who is parading himself as a factional state Chairman is not a member of the party.

Agballa, who claimed to have defected to the APC from the people’s Democratic party PDP few months ago, “is not a member of the party, because he did not register with us during the registration exercise Nwoye insisted.

He however, advised him to stop parading himself as a factional state Chairman knowing fully well that his name is not in the party’s register.

Agballa, a former member of PDP, left the party for the defunct Accord party, and later joined All progressive Grand Alliance APGA, from where he went back to PDP, and few months ago, said he has defected to the APC, where he claimed to have emerged as a factional Chairman during their recent state congress.

According to him, “if our brother Ugochukwu Agballa loves APC and wants to join us as a member in Enugu state, he should do the needful. There are laid down procedures for anyone to become member of our great party.

Speaking yesterday in Enugu during a send forth ceremony organized in his honour by his close associates, and championed by members of the party in the state, Nwoye, who is also the immediate past Secretary, APC Chairmen forum, wondered why the Ex- Commissioner is so desperate in becoming state Chairman, even when he is not a card carrying member of the party.

“So, we are still letting members of the public know that the only authentic state Chairman of APC in Enugu state remains Comrade Adolphus Ude, any other person parading himself as Chairman is just an impostor” Nwoye maintained.

The Ex- Enugu APC boss, said the party in the state will continue to resist all the undemocratic acts by some enemies within who joined the party from the PDP with the sole aim of pulling the house down for their selfish interest.

Nwoye, who had earlier in the day gone for a Thanksgiving Service at the Enugu Catholic Diocese owned Godfrey Okoye university Champlaincy, express appreciation to God for a successful tenure in office, even as he thanked members for their unalloyed support giving to him throughout his tenure.

He charged the party faithfuls particularly at the grass root to always see themselves as the real owners of the party, and should not allow those he described as Abuja politicians and strangers who joined their fold from other political parties such as PDP to keep intimidating them.

Also speaking at the event, a former member of House of Representatives from Benue state, Hon. Nelson Adapa, had described Nwoye, as a dogged fighter and true party man who has contributed immensely to the growth of the party both in Enugu state and national level, having served as Secretary, APC Chairmen forum and state Chairman respectively.

The former federal lawmaker, urged members of the party in Enugu state to remain steadfast and committed to APC, noting that although, the party’s reward system may not be too fantastic or encouraging at the moment, as there is always room for improvement, adding that every member stands a chance of benefiting from it at any time.

The event which was Coordinated by a special committee led by the Enugu West Zonal vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Tony Ibekwe, alongside the incumbent State Secretary, Evaristus Asadu, Woman leader, Ambassador Mrs. Favour Asogwa and other Executive Committee members, was graced by Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Delta state, Ode Eru, his former counterpart in Benue state, Comrade Abba, as well as Monarchs and friends of Nwoye, from various segments of Nigeria,























