(BREAKING) : PDP Bot, Wike Meeting Ends In Deadlock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hopes of finding a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party were dashed as the peace meeting of the Board of Trustees and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike ended in deadlock on Tuesday.

The almost four-hour closed door meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt ended at about 4:35 pm as the attendees came out smiling and exchanging banters before newsmen.

Acting Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who briefed newsmen said they had a frank discussion but that no conclusion has been reached.

He said, “We have not concluded. You know it is always easy to discuss. But to make peace takes some time.

“We are better informed. We have gotten some new information. Every coin has two sides. In concrete terms, it is work in progress.”

Details coming….