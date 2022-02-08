FG Mulls Prosecuting Sunday Igboho In Nigeria After Detention In Benin Republic – Malami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has stated that the federal government may prosecute popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in Nigeria following his detention in Benin Republic.

African Examiner recalls that in July 2021, Igboho was nabbed at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou over alleged possession of a forged passport.

Before he was arrested in Benin, he had been declared wanted by the Nigerian government and he has been in custody in neighboring Benin Republic.

On Sunday, Yomi Alliyu, counsel to the agitator, stated that the government of Benin Republic has extended Sunday Igboho’s detention time by six months.

Speaking on the development, Malami, in an interview on Channels Television , stated that the federal government will not meddle in the prosecution of the activist in Benin Republic as his alleged offence is a breach of the law of a foreign nation.

“It is a matter being prosecuted in a foreign country and within the context of that prosecution — one thing that is apparent and visible is that he has been taken to custody on account of breaching laws applicable in a foreign nation. With that in mind, he is being prosecuted,” he said.

Asked if there are efforts to bring Sunday Igboho to Nigeria, the attorney-general stated that Nigeria will allow the law of Benin Republic that was allegedly breached to take its “natural course”.

We will allow the law of a nation that was indeed breached to take its natural course and then perhaps, maybe thereafter bring him back home after the conclusion of the trial over there for the purpose of facing the Nigerian law that was accordingly breached,” he added.

“The position of things is we are not interfering in aborting the existing prosecution in the foreign land, taking into consideration that the laws that were alleged to have been breached were indeed the laws of the foreign nation.”