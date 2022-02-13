FG Mulls To Use Technology For 2022 Population Census

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yaú (APC Zamfara North), has stated that the Federal Government will deploy the use of technology for the forthcoming national census.

African Examiner recalls that the Federal Government had budgeted over N190 billion for the conduct of the 2022 census in this year’s budget.

Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yaú disclosed this at the screening of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission, NPC, in Abuja, saying that the 2022 census would be a different one from the previous ones previously conducted.

The former Deputy Minority Whip confirmed that the forthcoming national headcount would be technologically driven and the screening of the nominees became necessary so as to allow them to contribute to the success of the census.

Speaking on if the timing for the census was necessary due to the rising waves of insecurity in the country, the former lawmaker stated that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet know better on the choice of time for the conduct of the exercise.