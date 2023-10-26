FG Urges NURTW To Resolve Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has urged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to resolve the crisis within and outside the union.

Mr Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment made the call at the 10th Quadrennial Delegates Conference and the inauguration of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the union on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NAC members consist of those elected from five zones of the union.

Lalong was represented by Mr Falonipe Amos, Registrar, Trade Unions in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“It is my hope and belief that the inauguration of the new leadership would mark a new beginning to the union.

“Let’s us continue to work together and ensure that all other issues within and outside of the union are amicable resolved,”he said.

The minister charged the new leaders on harmonious relationship with its members and also to ensure a fruitful tenure.

He added that, let me reassure you that the ministry will work with the new leadership to take the union to the next level,”he said.

Alhaji Najeem Yasin, Former President of the union also called for harmony in the union.

According to him, the crisis in the union is over now, so let’s joint hands and build the organisation.

“Our founding father suffered to build the union and ours is to build on the foundation that have been laid by them, we must not divide the union ”he said.

Yasin noted that such division in the union had occurred in 1999 and must not be allowed to repeat itself again.

He said that at that time the union was divided into two centres which were Lagos and Abuja. “We should not allow what happens over 20 years ago to repeat itself again.

“I want to appeal to everyone to be patience so that we can put the union in order,”he said.

Also, Mr Tajudeen Agbede, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the NURTW said the struggle for peace in the union was not yet over.

Agbede alleged that the last four years of Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa as President of the union was a total waste in the history of our Union.

“Throughout his four-year tenure, Our union was always in the news for bad reasons.

“”Also, up till now, we are still battling with the problem, he created for the union, especially in the southwest,” he said.

He further said the Caretaker Committee was set up in Aug. 28 to address the crises in the union after Baruwa tenure expired.

He said the committee have worked tirelessly to ensure they brought all the zonal councils together and to hold proper delegates conference in all the zones, except southwest.

NAN reports that NURTW has been enmeshed in a leadership tussle caused by an attempt to take over power by various factions of the union.

The clashes which led to the death of one person, forced the Nigerian Labour Congress and other stakeholders to wade in to settle the issue.(NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



