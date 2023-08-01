Helicopter Crashes In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Tuesday, a helicopter crashed into a building at Oba Akran Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to available information, the incident happened at 3:30 pm adjacent to AP Filling Station, and United Bank For Africa, Oba Akran.

The aircraft went into flames near Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), its destination.

It was gathered that the pilots of the helicopter were rescued but as at the time of filin g this report, it wasn’t ascertained if there were other passengers on board.

The African Examiner writes that responders from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were on ground at the time of filing this report.





